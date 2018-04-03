Denver district attorney drops grand jury investigation into Colorado secretary of state

DENVER — The office of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann was dropped a grand jury investigation into how Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams handled campaign finance complaints.

The grand jury issued subpoenas to Williams and Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert on March 20.

On Monday, attorneys met with McCann and her office received additional documents.

“We’ve said all along there was no basis for this politically motivated attack,” Williams said in a statement. “We played no favorites and we followed the law.”