Denver City Council won’t investigate sexual harassment claims against Hancock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver City Council decided on Monday night it will not publicly investigate whether inappropriate text messages between Mayor Michael Hancock and a Denver police detective were sexual harassment.

Council members agreed that while Hancock's conduct was unacceptable, they are unable to launch an investigation.

In 2012, Hancock sent text messages to a detective who was serving on his security detail, commenting on her appearance.

For the past few weeks, the city council has debated whether to investigate it further.

In 2013, Det. Leslie Branch-Wise reached a settlement with the city, waiving her rights to pursue additional legal action.

In a statement, council president Albus Brooks said "since we are not the judicial branch, we are unable to make a legal conclusion about the mayor's conduct and there are no disputed facts."

Essentially, the council would be able to investigate the claims but would not be able to do anything about them.

Hancock has admitted the messages crossed the line from the start but has argued whether they amounted to sexual harassment.

In a statement, the mayor's office said Hancock has been "open, honest and transparent about this matter."

Hancock has apologized to Branch-Wise as well as his family and the city.

"Mayor Hancock is committed to learning and growing from all of this while continuing to lead the city forward," the statement sadi.

The city council said it is deeply concerned about the current sexual harassment complaint policy. It's calling on Hancock to adopt new policies that better hold him accountable.