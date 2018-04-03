× Cherry Hills neighbors push back against proposed roundabout

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Neighbors in a Colorado community are pushing back against the potential installation of a roundabout to alleviate traffic problems in their area.

The proposed one-lane roundabout would be at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Quincy Avenue in Cherry Hills Village.

Many of the people living in the surrounding neighborhood told FOX31 they are unhappy about the potential project. In fact, some created a campaign with the hashtag, “#SaveQuincy” and have a petition circulating to stop it. The petition has gained more than 1,000 signatures.

“The whole thing is absurd,” neighbor Nancy Niederman said.

“What’s concerning me is we’re going to do this massive undertaking, put something in that increases the flow of traffic through Cherry Hills Village and I don’t know if that’s going to actually solve the problem,” David Samuels said.

According to the Cherry Hills Village website, the roundabout could help to alleviate traffic congestion.

“It will probably solve very little – if not create problems,” Niederman said.

Niederman has lived in the community for 25 years. She’s noticed traffic increase, but says a roundabout would not get drivers to slow down.

“People will speed up to the roundabout and then lurch to a stop. If anyone goes between Belleview and Orchard, they know what happens there.”

Mother Carol Ann Samuels worries about the pedestrian crossing her kids use to get to school. Right now, the path is uninterrupted, but if the roundabout goes in, she said that will change.

“It could be a safety issue. Anybody using that path, whether a pedestrian or cyclist, will have to cross multiple times at that roundabout,” Samuels said.

In 2017, the city conducted a comprehensive traffic study that showed poor traffic flow during peak rush hour at Colorado and Quincy. The city traffic engineer created a roundabout rendering as a proposed solution. The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the Cherry Hills Village mayor Laura Christman to talk about the neighbors’ concerns. She refused to meet for an interview or talk on camera. Christman said the proposed project would cost tax payers a total of $750,000.

FOX31: “Would you be okay with footing the bill for something this?

Niederman: “No, not for a roundabout. No.”

Cherry Hills Village says this project is in no way a done-deal. Many residents plan to be at Tuesday night’s public meeting to make their voices heard.

“As a resident, I just want to know what all of the options are and pros and cons and be much better informed,” David Samuels said.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Cherry Hills City Council welcomes public comment. At the conclusion of the meeting, they may decide to continue or delay the preliminary design phase, or they can stop the project altogether. The public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Council has moved the location to accommodate everyone. It will be at St. Mary’s academy, 4545 South University Boulevard.