Bed Bath & Beyond accepting Toys R Us gift cards until Thursday

DENVER — Bed Bath & Beyond will buy Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards of at least $20 at a discount and convert them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards that can be used online.

The offer does not apply to store merchandise credits and ends at 9:59 p.m. Thursday.

Toys R Us announced last month that it is shutting or selling all of its 735 US stores.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us have halted online sales, but brick-and-mortar stores are still open for liquidation sales.

Gift cards and e-gift cards will be honored through April 21.