× Aurora man shot by police after chase, crash sentenced to 45 years in prison

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man who was shot by officers after leading a chase through Aurora last year was sentenced to 45 years in prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Keith Roberts, 31, was found guilty on Jan. 31 of two counts of first-degree assault against Denver police officers and six counts of felony menacing against a family of three and three Denver police officers.

On June 18, officers responded to a midafternoon report of felony menacing involving a gun near Elemendorf Place and Tulsa Way.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s in area of East 45th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, Roberts fled and police chased the vehicle into Aurora.

At one point during the pursuit, Roberts pointed a rifle at officers, police said.

The pursuit ended at the entrance of the Robinwood Condominium complex at East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Avenue after Roberts lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

During that time, shots were fired by Denver officers. Roberts was taken to a hospital and released two days later.

Police said a loaded rifle was found in Roberts’ lap with a spent shell casing on the passenger seat. A handgun with bullets in the magazine and chamber was also recovered.

The district attorney’s office found the Denver officers were legally justified in their use of force.

“The defense claimed the police used excessive force in this case, but the jury resoundingly rejected that idea with their verdicts,” Deputy District Attorney Kristin Tuttle said.

“The reality is that this case shows the incredible bravery of our police officers and the risks they take every day to protect our community.”