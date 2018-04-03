Airplane that left Erie reported missing in Utah

RICHFIELD, Utah — An airplane that left from Erie and was scheduled to land in Utah on Monday morning never arrived at its destination, leading to the Civil Air Patrol to start a search.

The Cessna 210 was scheduled to arrive at Richfield, Utah, at 11:30 a.m. Monday with one person on board after leaving Erie Municipal Airport.

Richfield Municipal Airport manager Adam Robinson said the plane was last seen on radar about one hour outside of Richfield.

Richfield is on Interstate 70 about 460 miles west of Denver.