2 Denver restaurants named as 2018 ‘Breakout Brands’

DENVER -- Two Denver restaurants were named in Nation's Restaurant News' Breakout Brands of 2018.

The site, which covers restaurant news and trends, named Tacos Tequila Whiskey and Maria Empanada in their eight “Breakout Brands of 2018” list.

The list includes restaurants that the website believes are about to make it big in the food industry and are "stirring the pot." The publication even included Punch Bowl Social in the past - and the chain has gone on to have locations nationwide.

Let's take a look at the two restaurants in Denver that make this year's list.

Maria Empanada

As the name implies, they are known for their empanada's. The founder, Lorena Cantarovici, is an immigrant from Argentina in 2010. She started by selling empanadas out of her garage and built it into what it is today.

Currently, there are three locations around the Denver metro - their main location on South Broadway in Denver, at the Belleview Promenade in the Denver Tech Center, and the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Kevin Morrison, the chef and owner of Tacos Tequila Whiskey, started it as a food truck in 2010 and now have four brick and mortar locations -- 3 in Denver and one in Phoenix.

As the name would suggest, they pretty much focus on street tacos.

"I think it's awesome," Morrison said. "We get national attention and it brings focus to what we're doing here."

"We've proven our model in Colorado and now we're taking it outside the state and it definitely has legs to move around the country," Morrison added.

You can see the complete list of breakout brands on their website.