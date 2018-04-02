William Shatner to participate in ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ screening at Paramount Theatre

DENVER — William Shatner will appear on stage during a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on June 21 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

The movie will be shown on the big screen at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a live conversation with Shatner, who played Capt. James Kirk in the TV series and films.

Shatner will share stories about his career and there will be a question-and-answer session.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AltitudeTickets.com. Ticket prices range from $49 to $99 with a limited number $150 VIP meet-and-greet tickets available.

A fan club presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.