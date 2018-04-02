Twin brothers in Michigan become fathers on the same day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Twin brothers in northern Michigan won’t be only ones in the family celebrating their birthdays on the same day from now on.

Now their first kids will, too.

Twins Josh and Justin Thorington had their first babies on the same day at the same hospital in Traverse City, WGN reports.

Jack was born to Josh and his wife Denise at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Justin’s wife Alex delivered Lucy hours later, just before midnight.

The two mothers’ due dates were two weeks apart, so while certainly possible, the simultaneous labors were not likely.

Josh and Denise say at first they were concerned that Justin and Alex didn’t show up at the hospital to support them on their big day.

They were pleasantly surprised to learn it was because Alex was now busy with her own labor.

"This whole pregnancy, we had always joked, like, 'Oh this could happen on the same day. Wouldn't that be crazy?'" Josh told TODAY. "And that's exactly what happened."