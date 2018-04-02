Thornton Walmart shooting suspect due in court for competency hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The man accused of killing three people inside a Thornton Walmart is due in court on Monday morning.

The competency hearing is to determine if Scott Ostrem can stand trial for the deaths. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in January.

Ostrem is facing six counts of first-degree murder and 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting in November.

Ostrem walked off his job one morning and then went into the Walmart and opened fire near the checkout area at the front of the store.

Victor Vasquez, 26 of Denver, and Carlos Moreno, 66 of Thornton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Pamela Marques, 52 of Denver, was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

Ostrem was identified as the shooter by security video.

The next morning, law enforcement spotted his red vehicle near his home near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street.

After a brief chase, he was taken into custody and booked into the Adams County Detention Center.

Ostrem has had a history of run-ins with law enforcement and his neighbors.

A stepsister said Ostrem allegedly heard voices in his head after using LSD years ago.