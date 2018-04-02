Suspect sought after camera catches Broomfield porch pirate stealing packages

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole two large packages off the front porch of a local home.

Video captured by a home security camera shows a slender woman exit the passenger side of a white Pontiac Grand Am, open the back door of the car and quickly walk to the front door of the victim’s home.

She then picks up one large box, swiftly carries it back to the car and returns to steal a second package.

The “porch pirate” struck the home in the 100 block of Pine Way in Broomfield on March 26.

If you have any information on this crime or believe you can identify the thief, call 303-438-6400.