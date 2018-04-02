× Suspect in custody following homicide in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police took a suspect into custody Monday following a suspected murder last week.

Wheat Ridge Police believe Randy Allan William, 64, played a part in a homicide at a home in the 10700 block of W. 46th Avenue at around 11:20 p.m.

The suspect is being held on first and second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence while the investigation continues.

On Friday evening, an adult female was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy Monday and the family, who lives out of town, has been contacted to identify the victim.

Police have not released a motive or connection between William and the victim.