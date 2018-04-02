State Senate Democrats seek to expel Sen. Baumgardner in wake of harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At the state capitol Monday, a debate continues over the future of state Sen.Randy Baumgardner.

The issue at hand is whether he should be expelled from the general assembly in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner had stepped down as chairman of the transportation committee amid allegations of sexual harassment.

State Senate Democrats said his actions are not enough and seek to expel Baumgardner.

"Since he has made clear he will not resign, our caucus is moving forward with a resolution to expel Sen. Baumgardner from the Colorado Senate. It has the unanimous support of all 16 of our senators," the Colorado Senate Democrats Twitter post said.

Baumgardner has said that he believes the accusations are "not true" and believes the investigation process is biased.

"The allegations made against me in this complaint are not true," Baumgardner said.

Baumgardner, along with fellow Republican State Sen. Jack Tate, were accused of harassment in a report first published by Colorado Public Radio KUNC in November.

Two female aides accused the senators of making inappropriate comments to them. One alleged Baumgardner pressured a 25-year-old to often drink with him.

