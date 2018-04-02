Rockies fan photos: Share your Purple Pride pictures for the home opener

DENVER — The countdown to the Colorado Rockies home opener is on. The Rockies face the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 2:10 p.m. (and there’s full coverage Friday on FOX31 News and Channel 2 News).

This season is extra special for the Rockies because it’s the 25th anniversary season for the hometown team.

In the days leading up to the home opener, we want you to show us your Purple Pride.

Each day this week we’ll be asking you to submit different types of photos — you could even be featured in one of our newscasts.

Monday: Fan cave/gear

Tuesday: Rockies memories (you at a game)

Wednesday: Pets

Thursday: Kids/families

Friday: Home opener fan pics

