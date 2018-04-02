Parker residents upset over not being notified of praire dog extermination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER--- Residents in Stonegate Village were upset to learn their HOA dollars were spent on exterminating praire dogs near their homes.

One resident said they learned about the fumigation process after the damage had already been done.

Board members of the Stonegate Village Metropolitan District fumigated 600 colonies after some residents complained they roamed too close to homes.

"They are in Open Space where there's not going to be any development. They weren’t bothering anyone and they used my HOA money to fund this killing and I had no knowledge about that, said Bard Jedele, resident.

Jedele said she moved to Colorado from Chicago to enjoy the wildlife in her backyard.

"We just feel bumrushed, we didn't know! Blindsided!" said Jedele.

The Board's district manager Paul Dannels tells us, "We received complaints and concerns from residents and we have to do what is best for the community."

But some residents hope to work with the Board and save the rest of the survivors. Deanna Meyer with works with Prairie Protection Colorado. She hopes to relocate the animals to her property.

"It's a dangerous gas, people should have known about it, it should have been talked about and right now we're just in a situation where we're trying to save the ones that are left," said Meyer.

Board members are also residents, they encourage everyone to attend monthly board meetings.