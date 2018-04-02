Neighbors capture video of 4 mountain lions roaming streets near Boulder-area home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Near Boulder, four mountain lions were spotted outside a home and a homeowner was able to grab his cell phone and catch some incredible video of the cats in his front yard.

The video was shot Saturday night about five miles northwest of Boulder. It’s not the first time the usually secretive creatures have come near the home.

Barry Friedlander said, “I was in the study... on the phone, glanced out the windowand said, 'Oh my gosh look at the mountain lions'."

There they were, on a driveway near an area where trash is usually kept. Wildlife officers believe the lions were all part of a family in search of food.

Friedlander said, “Well, I’ve seen them before but never, one and then there were two, and then there was three.”

Turns out, there was actually another one up the road - four altogether.

This isn’t the first time these types of animals have approached Friedlander’s home.

A mountain lion mauled one of their beloved beagles and nearly killed him ten years ago.

Liz Friedlander had just let her dog out when she heard the dog yelping.

She said, “I remember running out the door, collecting the lead. And I remember seeing the shape of the mountain lions head with the two little prick ears and smelling it and then I remember being back inside."

The dog named Jester survived the attack.

Mrs. Friedlander said, “I realize that they live here and this their home, but it bothers me that they are comfortable coming up to windows and coming up to people’s decks."

The family has set up a chain link fence on their deck to keep mountain lions out.

They still wonder if more sightings like these are yet to come.

Parks and Wildlife officers have been monitoring mountain lions with tracking collars in the area.

So far, they say there’s no reason to believe more of them are approaching areas populated by humans.