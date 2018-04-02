More strong wind to blow across Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An approaching cold front will keep very strong wind in the forecast through early on Tuesday. We have HIGH WIND WARNINGS in place for the foothills and mountains west of Denver and out on the eastern plains east of the city. Wind gusts to 80 mph will blast over the higher mountains peaks while 60 mph gusts will be felt across the eastern plains. In metro Denver wind gusts could approach 40 mph late tonight into early on Tuesday. The strongest will should let up around noon on Tuesday.

We just to enjoy a few less windy and warmer days on Wednesday & Thursday. High temperatures both days will reach to mid 60s in Denver.

Our attention is on another cold front expected to arrive late Thursday night and have an impact on Friday. Obviously, we are concerned about the Friday forecast because it is the Colorado Rockies Home Opener. Right now we have a forecast for rain & snow showers from late Thursday night into Friday afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler on Friday with highs only reaching the mid 40s. It will also be windy, so there will a colder chill in the air. And, the big factor we are watching closely is could accumulating snow be possible. I will tell you we have a few computer models indicating light accumulation of an inch or two is possible. Again, we are watching this part of the 7-day forecast and will update when new data becomes available.

