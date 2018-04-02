Mayor won’t say if homeowners could be forced to sell: affordable housing controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is insisting the city doesn't want to displace any homeowners caught up in an affordable housing controversy first uncovered last year by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

"Our goal is not to put people on the street. Our goal is to preserve these units. Our goal is to work with each homeowner and do the very best we can so we don’t displace individuals," said Mayor Hancock.

FOX31 caught up with Denver's Mayor at a groundbreaking for 252 affordable housing apartments being built near 59th Avenue and N. Dunkirk Street a few south miles of Denver International Airport.

Last week, the Mayor sent letters to the leaders of Colorado's Title Industry, Real Estate Commission and the state's Insurance Commissioner making each agency aware of missteps that allowed 306 affordable housing units to be sold in Denver to people who never qualified as low income.

In 2017, FOX31 featured the story of Green Valley Ranch homeowner Cynthia Lopez.

She bought her home in 2012 and was about to sell it for market value in the fall of 2017, only to learn she lived in a deed restricted home that capped how much she could sell her home for and to whom.

"They (City of Denver) blame the realtors, the blame the seller, they blame the title company, they blame everybody else but the city," said Lopez to the Problem Solvers back in September of 2017.

She had no idea the city would later determine she was one of 306 people who purchased a home (many unaware) that was part of the city's affordable housing program.

On Friday, the city's Office of Economic Development sent letters to affected homeowners advising them to comply with the program by providing income verification.

The letter gives homeowners two months to respond to the city and another six months to provide income verification. What the letter does not say, is what happens to the homeowners whose incomes will prove to be to high to qualify.

"It's entirely unfair and I think ultimately unenforceable," said attorney Robert McGough. He represents some of the affected homeowners and says the city dropped the ball by failing to enforce its own affordable housing program for years.

A spokesman for Denver's Office of Economic Development tells FOX31 the city dedicated part-time resources in June of 2016 to the housing compliance function for affordable for-sale properties.

A full-time compliance officer wasn't hired until June of 2017.

As a result, McGough warns the city, "To the extent that any of my clients are forced by the city to sell at a loss we will challenge that in court."

When asked if the city bears responsibility for the dilemma facing so many homeowners, Mayor Hancock responded, "I think the entire industry bears responsibility. Everyone along the spectrum has a responsibility to identity what is recorded in these deeds and it’s unfortunate.....Certainly within the city we are going to take a look internally and see what we can do to make sure we continue to monitor in the long term. We have to make sure this doesn’t happen again."