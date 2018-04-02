× Man accused of animal fighting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of animal fighting and cruelty was arrested in Weld County on Saturday.

Rafael Gonzalez, 59, of Lakewood was arrested after police were called to the 49000 block of Weld County Road 96, east of Briggsdale, where authorities found evidence of animal cruelty and cockfighting.

Authorities said they found over 47 live rooster, one who was being injured and fighting paraphernalia. The animals were seized and taken to the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Gonzalez faces 47 counts of animal fighting, 4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and cruelty to animals, according to authorities.

Gonzalez is in a Weld County jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Crime Tip Line at 970-304-6464.