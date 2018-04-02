Little Caesars giving out free pizza for lunch on Monday after epic NCAA upset

DETROIT — Thanks to the biggest upset in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Little Caesars is giving away free pizza on Monday.

University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat top-ranked Virginia, 74-54, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 16.

It was the first time a No. 16 seed had beaten a No. 1 seed in the tournament’s history.

Little Caesars Pizza had promised if such an upset happened, it would give everyone a free lunch.

On Monday, the pizza chain is providing a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combination from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The combo includes a deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

The offer is limited to one per family.