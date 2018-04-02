Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shows us how to make Light Avocado Egg Salad.
LIGHT AVOCADO EGG SALAD
Ingredients
- 8 NestFresh eggs, dyed
- 1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion (optional)
- 1 tsp prepared yellow mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
Directions
- Have Easter dyed eggs in a bowl on display.
- Chop eggs and transfer to a salad bowl.
- Mash avocado in a separate bowl using a fork.
- Mix mashed avocado, yellow mustard, and paprika into eggs until thoroughly combined.