LIGHT AVOCADO EGG SALAD

Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shows us how to make Light Avocado Egg Salad.

Ingredients

  • 8 NestFresh eggs, dyed
  • 1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onion (optional)
  • 1 tsp prepared yellow mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Have Easter dyed eggs in a bowl on display.
  2. Chop eggs and transfer to a salad bowl.
  3. Mash avocado in a separate bowl using a fork.
  4. Mix mashed avocado, yellow mustard, and paprika into eggs until thoroughly combined.