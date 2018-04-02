Jury begins deliberations in retrial of man accused of killing wife in 2001 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The fate of a Grand Junction man who is accused of killing his wife in Mesa County in 2001, is now in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments in the retrial of Michael Blagg wrapped up Monday afternoon in Jefferson County, where the case was moved.

Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg's death in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.

Blagg's wife, Jennifer Blagg, and their six-year-old daughter Abby went missing in 2001. Jennifer's body was found in a landfill months later but Abby's body was never found.

During closing arguments on Monday, prosecutors argued that Blagg was addicted to porn and his marriage was in crisis.

Attorneys said that he shot his wife Jennifer in the face while she slept, staged the scene to look like a break in, wrapped her body in a tent, and drove in the family van to his workplace where he put her in the trash.

Prosecutors went over blood evidence in the vehicle and sightings of him at work.

The defense argued that a pedophile is the real killer, claiming, “every aspect of the case is contaminated.” Defense attorneys said things were moved touched and altered.

The defense also argued that Jennifer’s body was not found with workplace trash.

Prosecutors denied the claim saying that the "defense assertions are wild conjecture."