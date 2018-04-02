High fire danger across state with warm temperatures, strong winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Multiple warnings are in place Monday because of warm temperatures, increasing wind and bone-dry conditions.

A red flag warning is in place in southern Colorado from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday where winds will gust to 45 mph and humidity will be as low as 5 percent. Outdoor burning is not advised.

The eastern Plains are under a high wind watch from midnight Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 60 mph.

Strong wind and low humidity mean fires could spread quickly.

The winds led to a busy Easter for crews across the states as they battles multiple small fires, including one outside Buena Vista.

That fire didn't damage any buildings, but it did force a number of evacuations, including a retired firefighters who said it's shaping up to be a busy wildfire season.

“I think it’s a good heads-up for everybody across the state this year that wildfire season is here," Jeff McGinnis said.