Former Mexican president debates Brexit architect at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Former Mexican President Vicente Fox took aim at President Trump during a visit to Colorado on Monday while participating in a debate on the CU Boulder campus. Fox criticized Trump’s Monday tweets on trade and immigration.

Fox debated British politician and Brexit architect Nigel Farage over current events and historical events centered on nationalism and globalism.

Farage praised President Trump saying his tweets Monday about the death of DACA and NAFTA criticisms are part of good strategy.

“Is see Trump as a deal maker ... as someone who puts positions down and then tries to use them,” Farage said.

Fox couldn’t disagree more over Trump’s tactics and took time to send a message to dreamers.

“I tell [them] don’t worry,” Fox said. “You’re going to be here because this nation is compassionate, because this nation has good people ... But if not, welcome to Mexico. We need you there.”

CU student and Mexican citizen Fernando Palafox, studying aerospace engineering, watched the two men go back and forth and said he’s concerned over US-Mexican relations.

“Maybe building a wall will [create] a separation sentiment ... between both countries,” Palafox said.

One of the educational takeaways for students on Monday was, even though people may disagree, there’s usually some common ground and hopefully respect.