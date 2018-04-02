Driver killed after crashing into bridge support in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 1:20 a.m. at East Hampden Avenue and South Parker Road when the vehicle struck a bridge support, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The name, age and gender of the driver were not released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.