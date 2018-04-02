Denver rents increase for second consecutive month

DENVER — Rents climbed 0.5 percent in Denver in March, the second consecutive monthly increase in the city, ApartmentList reported monday.

Median rents in Denver last month were $1,040 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,320 for a two-bedroom rental.

The prices are up 1.9 percent from the same time last year, according to the report.

The metro area continues to see rents increase, with Parker having the most expensive rents at $1,860 for a two-bedroom rental.

Parker had the largest rent growth in the past month at 1.8 percent.

The only cities in the metro area that had a decrease in the past month were Castle Rock, Englewood and Golden.

Rents are up statewide 2.3 percent from the same time last year. Colorado Springs has seen a 4.6 year-over-year spike, while Fort Collins rents are up 3.7 percent from the same time last year.

Other cities in the metro area have higher rents than Denver.

Arvada : $1,180 for a one bedroom, $1,490 for a two bedroom; up 0.1 percent in March, up 4.3 percent the past year.

: $1,180 for a one bedroom, $1,490 for a two bedroom; up 0.1 percent in March, up 4.3 percent the past year. Aurora : $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,530 for a two bedroom; up 0.7 percent in March, up 3.6 percent the past year.

: $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,530 for a two bedroom; up 0.7 percent in March, up 3.6 percent the past year. Brighton : $1,230 for a one bedroom, $1,560 for a two bedroom; up 0.9 percent in March, up 3.2 percent the past year.

: $1,230 for a one bedroom, $1,560 for a two bedroom; up 0.9 percent in March, up 3.2 percent the past year. Broomfield : $1,320 for a one bedroom, $1,650 for a two bedroom; up 0.5 percent in March, up 4.8 percent the past year.

: $1,320 for a one bedroom, $1,650 for a two bedroom; up 0.5 percent in March, up 4.8 percent the past year. Castle Rock : $1,360 for a one bedroom, $1,720 for a two bedroom; down 0.3 percent in March, up 4.8 percent the past year.

: $1,360 for a one bedroom, $1,720 for a two bedroom; down 0.3 percent in March, up 4.8 percent the past year. Englewood : $1,170 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; down 0.2 percent in March, down 0.9 percent the past year.

: $1,170 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; down 0.2 percent in March, down 0.9 percent the past year. Golden : $1,220 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; down 0.6 percent in March, up 2.2 percent the past year.

: $1,220 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; down 0.6 percent in March, up 2.2 percent the past year. Littleton : $1,430 for a one bedroom, $1,810 for a two bedroom; up 1 percent in March, up 0.4 percent the past year.

: $1,430 for a one bedroom, $1,810 for a two bedroom; up 1 percent in March, up 0.4 percent the past year. Lone Tree : $1,540 for a one bedroom, $1,940 for a two bedroom; up 0.7 percent in March, up 2.6 percent the past year.

: $1,540 for a one bedroom, $1,940 for a two bedroom; up 0.7 percent in March, up 2.6 percent the past year. Parker : $1,470 for a one bedroom, $1,860 for a two bedroom; up 1.8 percent in March, up 2.8 percent the past year.

: $1,470 for a one bedroom, $1,860 for a two bedroom; up 1.8 percent in March, up 2.8 percent the past year. Thornton: $1,410 for a one bedroom, $1,780 for a two bedroom; up 0.9 percent in March, up 0.6 percent the past year.

$1,410 for a one bedroom, $1,780 for a two bedroom; up 0.9 percent in March, up 0.6 percent the past year. Westminster: $1,230 for a one bedroom, $1,550 for a two bedroom; up 0.3 percent in March, up 2.5 percent the past year.

Nationally, rents have increased by 2 percent in the past year.