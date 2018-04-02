Daybreak Delights: Coconut Macaroons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Coconut Macaroons

What you Need

5 &1/2 Cups Shredded Sweetened Coconut

1 Can (14 ounces) Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

pinch of Salt

What to Do

Preheat Oven to 325 degrees

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine all ingredients and mix until well incorporated

Using a 2 ounce Scoop scoop coconut mixture out onto a parchment lined baking sheet

Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges

Allow to cool before removing from the baking sheet and storing in a air tight container up to 3 days.

To Guild the Lily: Dip the bottoms of the cookies in melted chocolate! Enjoy!