Abnormally warm and windy before rain, snow return

DENVER -- High temperatures will soar into the 70s on Monday with high fire danger and gusty wind ahead of a fast-moving cold front.

The high temperature in Denver will reach 74 degrees with wind gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. It will be sunny in the morning before the sky turns partly cloudy.

The mountains can expect wind gusts to 70 mph. Skies start sunny, then quickly to partly to mostly cloudy with snow arriving in the afternoon and evening and ending by Tuesday morning.

Look for 1-4 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s.

A quick burst of rain and snow hits Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins around midnight and should be done by the Tuesday morning commute. No snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures at 50 degrees.

Another cold front blows through on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow across the Front Range and cooler highs in the low 50s.

A larger storm system is possible in the mountains for the weekend. Highs across the Front Range will be in the 60s with gusty wind on Saturday and Sunday.

