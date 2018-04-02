Twin sisters found dead in car near Royal Gorge Bridge identified

CANON CITY, Colo. — Investigators are looking into the deaths of twin sisters whose bodies were found in a car at a rest area near the Royal Gorge Bridge Park on Friday.

Fremont County Deputies, along with Canon City police, responded to the scene on a report of a death investigation.

Upon arrival, two bodies, later identified as Sara and Amanda Eldritch, 33, were found inside a vehicle, both with gunshot wounds. The women reportedly hailed from Broomfield.

After further investigation and results from the autopsy, officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Officials say they have no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.