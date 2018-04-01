× Wildfire causes evacuations near Buena Vista

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire has caused some people to be evacuated in Caffee County on Sunday, according to the Red Cross.

The fire is estimated to be about 30-40 acres, according to the Red Cross.

The fire is burning off of County Road 339, according to the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.

It is impacting about 20 people, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross opened the evacuation at the Buena Vista Community Center located at 715 E. Main St.

Volunteers from the Red Cross will be on hand to assist those who need it.

Firefighters from several fire departments are working on the fire.

We have contacted authorities and are waiting to hear back. We will update with the latest.