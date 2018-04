MORRISON, Colo. — Temperatures were in the teens as thousands of people arrived for the annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks on Sunday morning.

The gates opened at 4:30 a.m. with some people even camping out earlier to get a prime spot to take it all in as more than 10,000 people filled the amphitheater to listen to music and prayer.

Packed house at Red Rocks for the annual Easter Sunrise Service. pic.twitter.com/5Zz8GWNq8A — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) April 1, 2018

This was the 71st year that the Colorado Council of Churches held the service amid the spectacular setting.