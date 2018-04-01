Temperatures soar to the 70s Monday with high fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver and the Front Range will have a strong west wind tomorrow making temperatures warm and fire danger high. Afternoon highs will climb to the 70s in Denver with winds gusting up to 40mph.

A Red Flag Warning is in place in Southern Colorado from 11am to 8pm Monday where winds will gust to 45mph and humidity will be as low as 5%. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Cloud cover will increase along the Front Range Monday afternoon as a cold front moves in and brings scattered snow showers to the central and northern mountains. A few rain showers will spill over onto the Front Range Monday evening eventually changing to snow as temperatures drop.

A few scattered snow showers are possible on the Front Range (especially the Palmer Divide) late Monday into early Tuesday and will clear out for the Tuesday morning drive. This storm is not expected to bring big impacts. Most of the lower elevations will not see accumulation but the Palmer Divide has a chance to see accumulations under an inch.

The mountains will pick up a dusting to 5 inches from this storm.

Winds will stay strong as this storm system passes through. The eastern plains are under a High Wind Watch from midnight Monday to 3pm Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 60mph.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s in Denver on Tuesday thanks to the passing cold front. Once the showers clear out early Tuesday, the rest of the day will be dry and sunny.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry with highs in the mid 60s. A more unsettled pattern moves in for the weekend with a 10% chance of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.