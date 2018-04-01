Residential street sweeping in Denver starts on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The start of Denver’s residential street sweeping season starts on Tuesday.

Denver Public Works is reminding residents to move their vehicles on their street sweeping day so crews can sweep all the way to the curb. Not moving a vehicle can result in a $50 ticket.

The street sweeping program, which runs April through November, removes dirt and debris off the streets so it stays out of the air and water, according to the city.

The city says that even if a sweeper has cleaned the street, vehicles still are not allowed to be parked during the restricted times posted along the street.

Residents can sign up for reminders through Pocketgov, the city’s mobile web application. After creating a simple user profile, residents can receive email and text notifications.

Last year, Denver Public Works street maintenance crews swept 148,466 lane miles, and collected 62,330 cubic yards of dirt and debris.