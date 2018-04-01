‘Republicans hate poor people:’ Alamosa County GOP apologizes for social media post

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The Alamosa County Republicans issued an apology on social media on Saturday after a post that included the quote “Republicans hate poor people.”

The post has since been deleted on Facebook, but it remains on Twitter as of Sunday afternoon.

“Out of self-respect–be Republican. Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat,” the post read. “Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor.”

Out of self-respect–be Republican. Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat. Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor. — Alamosa Republicans (@alamosagop) March 30, 2018

In an apology, the Alamosa Republicans said in part that the “author acted independently and without the concurrence of any other member of the Alamosa County Republicans.”

“Hate has no home here. On behalf of the Alamosa County Republicans, and as the Chair of that organization, please accept this apology for the inappropriate and offensive post made on this site on March 30, 2018,” the apology posted to Facebook said.

“The regrettable post was made with the intention of condemning poverty, not persons affected by poverty, and was not meant to insult anyone,” the apology continued.

The apology went on to say that the author of the post resigned from his position with the Alamosa County Republicans.