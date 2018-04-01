Mark your calendars: here’s a look at the week ahead

MONDAY

There’s a lot to mark your calendars for in the week ahead.

New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins is set to release its latest creation on Monday, a hemp beer made from natural ingredients like hemp seeds.

The “Hemperor HPA” may be made from hemp, but it does not have THC in it. So don’t expect any extra buzz with this one.

TUESDAY

It’s a surefire sign that spring is in the air as street sweeping in Denver is set to resume this Tuesday.

Be sure to keep an eye on those red and white street signs when parking on Denver streets.

Any cars caught in the way of the sweeper can expect a $50 fine.

WEDNESDAY

You can check out the hottest new cars around at the 2018 Denver Auto Show starting this Wednesday.

Just cruise on down to the Colorado Convention Center and sit behind the wheel of your favorite model.

The show runs through Sunday.

THURSDAY



If you’re looking to get your heart rate going you can take advantage of some free fitness this Thursday with Civic Center Moves.

The group will be hosting a “yoga cross” class from 11 am through noon.

Just head to the McNichols civic center building if you want to join in on the fun.

FRIDAY

Don’t forget to finish the week off right with the traditional baseball party in LoDo for the Rockies Home Opener against the Braves this Friday.

Be sure to tune in to Fox31 Morning News for live coverage of the big day, and don’t forget to show your Purple Pride!

Have a great week, Colorado!