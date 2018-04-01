Fraud scheme targets college students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – FOX31 wants to warn you about a fraud scheme that is targeting college students applying for summer jobs. FOX31 talked to a local family whose daughter almost fell victim.

“It’s just so wrong,” Gary Schwartz said. Schwartz’s daughter, Emma, is a freshmen at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Like many college students, she is interested in landing a summer job.

“We suggested that she contact the career center at CSU to see what job opportunities might avail themselves,” Schwartz said.

So Emma did. Shortly after, a man named Tobias Schmidt emailed her about a job opportunity doing personal work for him as well as errands. The two even spoke over the phone.

“Seemed legit. Certainly, he had gone through the career center. So that certainly gave it more legitimacy,” Schwartz said.

Then a cashier’s check came in the mail made out to Emma for more than $1,900. Emma was supposed to deposit it in her account, make a purchase and keep the rest, but it just so happens that Emma’s dad is a certified fraud examiner. He knew something wasn’t right.

FOX31: “Is this a fake check?

Gary Schwartz: “It is. I’m looking at the name of Mr. Tobias Schmidt, I’m looking at the individual that sent this check which was Ms. Nicholas and I’m looking at the remitter which is the Wilson Foundation. I’m like those don’t really jive with each other at all.”

The Problem Solvers brought this fraud case to the attention of CSU. “This is absolutely not Colorado State University. This is an employer that is going around the system. We have very stringent guidelines in place. We screen and review every single job and internship that gets posted on our system,” Katie Flint, director of employer connections for CSU, said.

Then FOX31 called the supposed “Tobias Schmidt.” He answered at first.

Kristin: “I’m calling to expose this scam you’re trying to run on college students.” But then hung up.

For the Schwartz’s, they want to warn others to be cautious when looking for jobs. “My daughter, she would have been another victim. You’ve got to have your radar up,” Schwartz said.