Easter Sunday brings seasonal temps, afternoon sunshine

DENVER — Despite a few spotty snow showers to start our Easter Sunday, clouds and any snow will quickly clear by the mid-morning hours. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds during the afternoon as highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Front Range.

Wind gusts will also increase through the day, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour expected.

As we head into the upcoming work week, high fire danger will be the main concern.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for portions of southern Colorado. Across the state, wind gusts will range from 20-40 miles per hour during the afternoon hours. The strong wind will drive temperatures well above average, reaching the middle 70s.

A weak cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing in the chance for a few showers early during the Tuesday morning commute.

A few inches of fresh snow will accumulate in the mountains, but expect only a light dusting in the Denver metro area. ​Any snow showers will quickly clear by the midday hours on Tuesday.

Conditions will dry out and warm up for the remainder of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday through Friday with temperatures staying in the upper 60s, about ten degrees above average.

