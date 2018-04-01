Driver in critical condition following crash on Pena Boulevard

DENVER — One person is in critical condition following a crash on Pena Boulevard near Tower Road on Sunday afternoon, Denver police said.

Police said that a vehicle, possible a white Subaru Crosstrek, left its lane causing two other vehicles to swerve out of the way.

One vehicle rolled over as a result and the driver of that vehicle is in critical condition, according to police.

The at-fault vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-7867.