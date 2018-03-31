× Search underway for 3 teens overdue from camping trip in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue teams were looking for three teenagers Saturday who were overdue from a hiking and camping trip in Jefferson County.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Mark Techmeyer said two 17-year-old females and a 19-year-old male went hiking Wednesday afternoon near Goose Creek Trail.

A parent dropped them off.

The trio has hiking and camping gear with them. At least one of the teens is described as “very experienced” at hiking and camping.

They were supposed to be picked up at Wigwam Trail Friday at 2:30 p.m. But they didn’t arrive there.

Alpine Rescue Team was told Friday evening the teens had not returned. The decision was made that if they didn’t come out overnight, a search would be launched Saturday morning.

Alpine Rescue Team, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and some air support is involved in the search.

Techmeyer said the teens have appropriate gear including food, water, tents and sleeping bags.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who has seen the three teens to call 303-277-0211.