× Scattered snow showers expected for some early Easter morning

Clouds will continue to build through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to start the day on Sunday. Scattered snow showers will also be possible, with the best chance for flurries staying north of Denver and in the mountains. Snow will come to an end by the mid-morning hours on Easter, with totals ranging from a trace up to three inches.

Despite the cloudy and cool start to the holiday, temperatures will manage to warm into the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. Expect breezy conditions at times, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Strong wind will continue to be an issue on Monday. A Fire Weather Watch is already in effect for the southern half of Colorado. These strong wind gusts will help warm temperatures well above average, with highs reaching the low 70s to kick off the work week.

A weak cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing with it the chance for a few isolated rain and snow showers. Expect minor impacts for the Tuesday morning commute.

The rest of the week looks warm and quiet, with highs Wednesday through Friday staying in the 60s with mostly sunny conditions.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.