One person dies in crash southeast of Greeley

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash in Weld County early Saturday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol said they received the call at 6:44 a.m. about the single-vehicle crash at Weld County roads 46 and 61 southeast of Greeley.

The patrol said there was one person in the vehicle.

The investigation was just beginning, so the state patrol didn’t have any additional information about this crash yet.