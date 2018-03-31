× Lafayette police investigate sexual assault report on Coal Creek Trail

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in Lafayette are alerting the public that officers took a report of a sexual assault the victim said happened on Coal Creek Trail Friday night.

Police say the assault happened between 8 and 9 p.m. on the trail near Highway 287.

Lafayette police say the suspect description is vague: White male with large stature.

Investigators ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity or a suspicious person Friday night in that area to call them at 303-441-4444.