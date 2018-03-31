× Inmate attempting to cut his wrists bit, fought with responding deputies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday responded to a report of a jail inmate attempting to intentionally injure himself.

Deputies were dispatched to the maximum security area of the Larimer County Jail at roughly 11:35 a.m.

Inmate Anthony John Warren Stansberry, 27, had tied material from a mattress around his neck, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office.

Deputies removed the material and Stansberry was evaluated by jail medical staff. He was then moved to a different area in the jail for observation.

A short time later, Stansberry began to further self-harm by banging his head on a metal frame and attempting to cut his wrists.

Stansberry spit at, attempted to bite and fought with deputies as they restrained him. A padded helmet was placed on the inmate’s head to prevent him from harming himself.

He was able to work free from the restraints and removed the padded helmet. The inmate then reportedly threatened to assault deputies who entered the cell, continued to resist and attempted to harm himself by hitting his head.

Stansberry bit a deputy’s hand as they worked to restrain him, according to authorities.

Once secured, Stansberry was again evaluated by medical staff and did not require treatment.

He was taken out of restraints at approximately 1:40 p.m. Three deputies sustained injuries including cuts, bruises, a bite, and knee injury.

The deputies were treated at a local hospital and released.

As a result of Stansberry’s actions, deputies will seek to add a new allegation of second degree assault for this incident.

Stansberry was booked into the jail on March 29 by Fort Collins Police Services on allegations of resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief and escape. Bond has not been set.