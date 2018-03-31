Girl sexually assaulted along Coal Creek Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- Police said officers are stepping up patrols along Coal Creek Trail after police report a juvenile girl was sexually assaulted along the trail Friday night.

Lafayette Police said the girl was walking home between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. when a man came after her and sexually assaulted her.

Police are now asking anyone who saw anyone suspicious or noticed any suspicious activity along the trail Friday night to contact police.

The assailant is being described as a white man, around six-feet-tall with large stature and strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information should contact Lafayette Police at 303-441-4444.