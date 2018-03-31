Friendly hockey game pays tribute to fallen deputy Heath Gumm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUPERIOR, Colo. - There was a tribute hockey game in Superior for fallen Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm Saturday.

The goal was to honor his life playing the game of hockey, a game he loved.

“We wanted to give back to deputy Gumm’s family,” Larry Kavanaugh, a player in the game said.

“Tonight, is to remember the awesome memory of Heath,” Riley Hall, Gumm's teammate said.

“He was just an amazing dude," Gum brother in law JR Martinez said.

Hall describes Gumm as, “goofy, he’s fun loving, he was a good character, he was fun loving”

The Fighting Nemo's, Gumm's hockey team came up with the idea.

The team played against United in Blue, a team made up of first responders and police officers. United in Blue players all wore 17 on their jersey's to honor Gumm. The Nemo's had special jersey's made for the game.

“With heath and his love for hockey, there’s no way to honor him better than a huge hockey game, filled with his closest friends and teammates and friends and pals, there’s no better way,” Hal said.

All the money from ticket sales and the silent auction will go straight to the family. There were a number of donation buckets around as well.

“He’s still here with us in memory and in spirit,” Hall said. “We love and we miss you heath.”