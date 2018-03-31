× Easter weekend brings seasonal temps, rain and snow for some

DENVER — Clouds will gradually build throughout the day on Saturday, holding temperatures into the mid-50s across the Denver metro area to start the weekend. Expect some breezy conditions during the afternoon.

By Saturday evening, a few rain showers will develop north of the Denver area. This will quickly transition over to snow overnight.

A few flurries will be possible early Sunday morning in the Denver area, but no accumulation is expected. The best chance for accumulating snow will stay north of the city towards the Colorado and Wyoming state line. Totals will range from a trace up to two inches.

Snow will quickly move out by the mid-morning hours on Sunday. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds by Easter afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.

As we kick off another work week, temperatures will jump well above average thanks to strong wind gusts. Highs will reach the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Fire danger will be high to start the week.

By Monday night into Tuesday, another weak system will pass through, bringing the chance for a wintry mix to start the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be drastically cooler, only reaching the low 50s by the afternoon hours.

Wednesday and Thursday look quiet, as a mix of sun and clouds continues with highs in the 60s. There will be the chance for a few showers Friday evening as temperatures stay above average in the 60s.

