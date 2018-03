× Death investigation launched after body found at rest area near Royal Gorge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a rest area near the Royal Gorge in southern Colorado Friday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Canon City Police Department are working together on the case.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident.

They’re not releasing any other information at this point pending notification of the person’s family.