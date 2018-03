× Broncos’ Von Miller reels in huge hammerhead shark

MIAMI — Von Miller of the Denver Broncos went on a fishing trip off the coast of Miami this week and.

The superstar linebacker reeled in a big hammerhead shark.

TMZ reports the shark is 9-and-a-half feet long.

The captain of the boat said it was the biggest hammerhead he’s seen so far this season.

After admiring the catch, Miller and his friends released the shark back into the water.