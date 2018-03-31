× Avs players Semyon Varlamov, Erik Johnson to miss rest of regular season with injuries

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will miss the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar made the announcement Saturday. That’s according to a report on NHL.com.

The starting goalie left Friday night’s game against Chicago with 6:25 left. He was involved in a collision with a Blackhawks player who appeared to land on Varlamov’s leg. The goalie had stopped all 30 shots he faced. The Avs won 5-0.

Bednar also announced defenseman Erik Johnson is out for at least six weeks with a fractured non-displaced patella. He did not play in Friday nights game.

Johnson missed 13 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. He returned to action on March 18.

Colorado is currently on the outside of the playoffs looking in. But it’s a close race.

The Avs have four games left, all against playoff teams. The next three are on the road starting Sunday in Anaheim.