× Wildfire forces evacuations in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued Friday afternoon for residents in a section of eastern El Paso County because of a fast-moving wildfire.

The sheriff’s office said the evacuation order is in effect for all residents from Yoder to Edison roads and north of Sandborn Road to Highway 94.

The order covered people in about 60 structures.

Edison Junior and Senior High School, located at 14550 Edison Road in Yoder is available for evacuees who need a place to stay.

Evacuation map for fast moving wildfire in Eastern El Paso County. pic.twitter.com/zPI6DPePZu — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 30, 2018

Multiple agencies responded to the fire which is in a rural area east of Colorado Springs.

It was estimated to be about 35 acres in size at 5 p.m.

This story is developing.